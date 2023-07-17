Is Kylie Minogue going to become the latest iconic artist to have a Las Vegas residency?

The Australian pop superstar discussed the possibility during an appearance on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last week, as per The Music Network.

When Cohen cheekily asked about if her future plans consisted of a “tour or Vegas residency,” Kylie teasingly responded, “very possibly.”

Having a Las Vegas residency is a prized achievement for any music artist. As per Billboard, Garth Brooks, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, and Kelly Clarkson are some of the artists currently holding court in the Nevada city, and Kylie would fit right into that list of big names.

She wouldn’t be the first Australian to have a Las Vegas residency, though, with Keith Urban and Human Nature previously hosting their own residencies.

Kylie, of course, has always been more of a star in the UK, her adopted home, and Australia, her home country, but her stature in the US has been growing recently.

In the US, she’s had two top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart: “Locomotion” peaked at number three in 1988 and “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” reached number seven in 2002. She also has one top 10 album on the Billboard 200, Fever (number three in 2002).

But the incredible “Padam Padam” has been attracting US listeners, and the catchy dance-pop hit recently made the top of the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, becoming Kylie’s first hit on that ranking. It also became her first No. 1 on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

Kylie will have high hopes, then, that her new album will perform well in the US. Her 16th studio album, Tension, is set for release on September 22nd via Liberator Music/BMG.

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” Kylie said about her new album. “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’; it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”