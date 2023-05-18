Kylie Minogue has always known how to make her fans’ hearts flutter, so much so that she’s named her new song after the feeling.

“Padam Padam”, which expresses the sound of a heartbeat, is a quintessential electro-pop anthem from the Australian icon, even flirting a little with techno beats.

“Padam, padam, I hear it and I know,” she confidently sings over Lostboy’s ominous production. “Padam, padam, I know you want to take me home,” she later asserts.

You can watch the accompanying music video, which finds Kylie resplendent in red, below.

“Padam Padam” features on Kylie’s upcoming album, Tension, which is scheduled for a September release. Tension will also feature “10 Out of 10”, Kylie’s collaboration with superstar Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens.

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” she said about her new album. “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’; it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

The album was produced by Minogue’s longtime collaborator, Richard “Biff” Stannard, and features contributions from a number of other top producers, including Duck Blackwell, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Stuart Price.

Tension Track List:

1. “Padam Padam”

2. “Hold On to Now”

3. “Things We Do for Love”

4. “Tension”

5. “One More Time”

6. “You Still Get Me High”

7. “Hands”

8. “Green Light”

9. “Vegas High”

10. “10 out of 10” (with Oliver Heldens)

11. “Story”

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks:

12. “Love Train”

13. “Just Imagine”

14. “Somebody to Love”

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.