Kylie Minogue has admitted she had a “slight meltdown” working on her latest tunes while in lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Music Week, the Aussie pop star discussed the process of recording her forthcoming album Disco at her London during COVID restrictions, saying that it “really wore her out”.

“I’d been going at such a pace every day and juggling different writers, producers and schedules and trying to be prepared – it really wore me out,” Kylie said, adding, “I had a slight, well, meltdown. Probably sounds a bit dramatic, but I realised I’d been going at such a pace because I was driven to get this done.”

She continued: “And we did get it done in the end. We really wanted to make it count and direct our energy. We all just threw our best into it.”

Kylie added that she had a very different experience” this time around, as she had been working on the record at home as opposed to working in a recording studio.

“It was a very different experience compared to going into studios where the doors shut, you have no idea what time it is and suddenly it is 7 pm and you’ve not looked at your phone,” Kylie said, adding, “It was lockdown and I was here on my own, so it got quite intense.”

“There was a point near the end where I actually felt just so drained.”

Ahead of the singer’s 15th album being released on November 6th, Minogue added that it’s her “dream” to perform in the round when concerts can properly return.

She said: “As and when we can and when it is a viable thing and safe for everyone, sign me up. My dream for this tour would be to perform in the round which I’ve never really done, have the world’s biggest disco ball above and make just a big love fest.”

