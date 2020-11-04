Our reigning queen of pop Kylie Minogue has revealed that she nearly collaborated with the inimitable Prince.

Kylie recently sat down with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music podcast in support of her forthcoming album, Disco, out Friday, November 6th.

During the interview, Kylie reflected on her illustrious, exceptional career. Recalling the highlights, and a missed collaborative opportunity with Prince.

So it goes, Minogue was handing out with Prince after his show at Earl’s Court in the ’90s when the seed of a collaborative track was first planted.

“Well, I had an almost dream come true, which was with Prince,” she recalled. “We just kind of hung out. I don’t even know what that means, but we hung out and he kind of put me on the spot a bit. He was like, ‘So where are your lyrics?'”

Kylie continued, “I spoke with him on the phone I think, and he said, ‘My driver is going to drop over with the cassette.’ The driver arrives, one of those home alone moments. Bing bong on the apartment. There’s no one to share this with.

“There’s a cassette in my hand with Prince singing, a song called ‘Baby Doll,’ that I kind of was involved with, but he who slept four hours a night or something and just created stuff the rest of the other 20 hours. That was my almost, we didn’t record it.”

Kylie went on to reveal that she took to the concept of a collaboration with The Kid to her label, but they weren’t on board with the idea.

“I suggested it to my label and I think he would want it to do it all and they weren’t into that. That was that. I might’ve been kind of gutsy, but I wasn’t… I don’t know. I wasn’t sure enough of myself to say, ‘No.’”

Check out Kylie Minogue discuss her forthcoming album Disco with Zane Lowe: