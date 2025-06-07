Aussie pop icon Kylie Minogue has joined an exclusive club of eight performers to headline 21 shows at O2 Arena.

The honour follows four sold-out performances from her critically acclaimed Tension Tour. The string of shows brought her total shows at the London venue to 24—surpassing the 21-show requirement for club entry.

Minogue previously took to the storied arena during her KylieX2008, Aphrodite: Les Folies, Kiss Me Once, and Golden tours.

She now joins a prestigious lineup of performers including Prince, Michael Bublé, Take That, One Direction, Drake, Young Voices, Micky Flanagan, and Michael McIntyre. The club was originally created to honour Prince’s record-breaking 21 consecutive sold-out shows at the O2 in 2007.

To mark the milestone, Minogue received a bespoke “key to the venue” – specially designed and engraved to commemorate her first 21 shows. A replica will be displayed backstage for future artists making their walk to the stage.

Minogue celebrated the moment with a video on Instagram, writing: “The O2 21 Club! London… you know how much I love you already but THISSSS was special. To be the first female headliner to make the club and join PRINCE!!! Wowwwwwwww. THANK YOU.”

Emma Bownes, Senior Vice President of Venue Programming at AEG Europe, highlighted the significance of Minogue’s achievement.

“It’s a huge achievement to join the exclusive 21 Club at The O2, and we couldn’t be happier that Kylie is the first female to do so,” said Bownes. “She is a phenomenon, a true music icon, and we’re beyond grateful she’s brought so many of her incredible tours here. We hope there are plenty more to come.”

Minogue’s Tension Tour continues with 26 more shows across Europe and South America between June 16 and August 26. The tour kicked off with ten stops across an Australian leg earlier this year.

For more information on Kylie Minogue’s “Tension Tour”, click here.