Lady Gaga has released a powerful short film for her single ‘911’, and it’s as stylish and fascinating as you’d expect.

The official video was billed as a short film and includes other Chromatica track ‘Chromatica II’. It was directed by Tarsem Singh and is supposedly inspired by director Sergio Parajnov’s 1969 film The Color Of Pomegranates. It’s avant-garde, conceptual, avenues Gaga is always eager to explore.

Vibrant colours flood the video and strange imagery surrounds Gaga as she wakes up blindfolded in a desert sandpit. As the images onscreen grow weirder, Gaga delivers a huge twist. We won’t ruin it but it demands several watches.

“This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him. I’d like to thank Haus of Gaga for being strong for me when I wasn’t, and the crew for making this short film safely during this pandemic without anyone getting sick. It’s been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with ‘911’.”

“Thank you Bloodpop for taking a leap of faith with me to produce a record that hides in nothing but the truth,” she continued, shouting out the song’s producer.

“Finally, thank you little monsters. I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain.

The singer has recently been open about her battles with mental health and said that Chromatica was about her journey through pain.

Gaga had previously said of the song: “It’s about an antipsychotic that I take. And it’s because I can’t always control things that my brain does. I know that. And I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs.”

Check out ‘911’ by Lady Gaga:

