Lady Gaga has released a powerful short film for her single ‘911’, and it’s as stylish and fascinating as you’d expect.

The official video was billed as a short film and includes other Chromatica track ‘Chromatica II’. It was directed by Tarsem Singh and is supposedly inspired by director Sergio Parajnov’s 1969 film The Color Of Pomegranates. It’s avant-garde, conceptual, avenues Gaga is always eager to explore.

Vibrant colours flood the video and strange imagery surrounds Gaga as she wakes up blindfolded in a desert sandpit. As the images onscreen grow weirder, Gaga delivers a huge twist. We won’t ruin it but it demands several watches.

“This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us,” she wrote in an Instagram post.