Fischer went on to post a longer statement on Instagram on Friday, writing: “While I’m deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I’m confident law enforcement will rectify the error. I ask for Mr Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be. Thank you to everyone who is supporting me during this time.”

In a recent interview with CBS This Morning, Fischer spoke of Lady Gaga’s unwavering support throughout the harrowing ordeal, as well as his recovery from a gunshot wound to the neck.

“When they put the chest tube in, all of this blood just spurted out on the doctor next to me and everyone’s faces just dropped. I heard my blood pressure drop,” he said. “The people in the E.R. who I’d seen that night told me that they didn’t think I was going to survive that night.”

Back in August, it was reported that Ryan Fischer had left Gaga’s mansion in LA, to return to his place in Hudson, New York, in order to heal from his trauma.

According to Radar Online, sources close to Fischer stated, “They said, “Ryan drove across the country from LA back home to Hudson, NY to be with his friends.”