The suspect in the February 2021 shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and theft of two of her French bulldogs was accidentally released from jail earlier this week due to a “clerical error”.
According to a representative for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who spoke to EW, 19-year-old James Howard Jackson was released due on Wednesday due to a “clerical error” after court proceedings at Clara Shortridge Criminal Justice Centre on Tuesday.
“The investigation is continuing, and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr Jackson back in custody,” the statement read.
Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, shared screenshots of the news, captioning images with “Lord, grant me the serenity” and “deep breaths.”
Fischer went on to post a longer statement on Instagram on Friday, writing: “While I’m deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I’m confident law enforcement will rectify the error. I ask for Mr Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be. Thank you to everyone who is supporting me during this time.”
In a recent interview with CBS This Morning, Fischer spoke of Lady Gaga’s unwavering support throughout the harrowing ordeal, as well as his recovery from a gunshot wound to the neck.
“When they put the chest tube in, all of this blood just spurted out on the doctor next to me and everyone’s faces just dropped. I heard my blood pressure drop,” he said. “The people in the E.R. who I’d seen that night told me that they didn’t think I was going to survive that night.”
Back in August, it was reported that Ryan Fischer had left Gaga’s mansion in LA, to return to his place in Hudson, New York, in order to heal from his trauma.
According to Radar Online, sources close to Fischer stated, “They said, “Ryan drove across the country from LA back home to Hudson, NY to be with his friends.”
It appears that Fischer used to bring back Gaga’s pups to his place in Hudson, however this time, that doesn’t seem to be the case.
Despite that, they are still reportedly close friends.
The sources said, “He is still close with Gaga but needed to get away from the scene of the crime and recover with his friends around him back in his low-key life in his small town.”
“Ryan has been enjoying a few private dinners with friends around town and trying to stay out of the spotlight. To be honest, he is more comfortable hanging out with dogs than talking to the press.”
Fischer also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a six-month “sabbatical” travelling in his van.
“I have a clear purpose but am at an obvious impasse. With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help,” he wrote.
“This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved.”
He’s also asked for recommendations on retreats for trauma, as well as queer spiritual leaders and healers.
