Lady Gaga has added a second Melbourne show to her ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ Australian tour, following huge demand for tickets.

These shows mark Gaga’s first performances in Australia in over a decade – and her first-ever stadium dates in the country. The tour will hit Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, December 5, and now also on Saturday, December 6. She’ll also play Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Tuesday, December 9, and Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Friday, December 12.

Tickets for the new Melbourne show go on sale Wednesday, April 16, with pre-sales kicking off at 11am local time. General public tickets for all shows are available from Thursday, April 17.

The stadium dates, which will be Gaga’s first visit to Australia since 2014’s ‘ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball’ tour, come in support of the New York-born songwriter’s March-released album, Mayhem, which hit #1 on albums charts around the world, including the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

Mayhem marked Gaga’s fifth-straight #1 Australian record and the 13th to reach the top 50, which includes an 11-week run by the A Star Is Born soundtrack in 2019-2020.

“Mayhem is the type of fan service that doesn’t dilute the artist herself,” Rolling Stone said of the album.

“Gaga feels like her most authentic self from start to finish on this album: There’s no characters, concepts, or aesthetic impulses overshadowing the songs. Instead, she’s made one of her most sonically challenging and uniform albums yet: a mix of Nine Inch Nails, David Bowie, Prince and her Fame Monster-era self, rolled into the year’s strongest pop release yet.”

Read the full review here.

Lady Gaga 2025 Australian Tour

Friday, December 5th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Pre-sale: Wednesday, April 16 at 11am – Thursday, April 17 at 11am

General on-sale: Thursday, April 17 at 12pm local time

Saturday, December 6th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW

Pre-sale: Wednesday, April 16 at 11am – Thursday, April 17 at 11am

General on-sale: Thursday, April 17 at 12pm local time

Tuesday, December 9th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Pre-sale: Wednesday, April 16 at 1pm – Thursday, April 17 at 1pm

General on-sale: Thursday, April 17 at 2pm local time

Friday, December 12th

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Pre-sale: Wednesday, April 16 at 12pm – Thursday, April 17 at 12pm

General on-sale: Thursday, April 17 at 1pm local time