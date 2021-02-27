Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Lady Gaga has taken to social media, breaking her silence for the first time since her precious pups were stolen in an armed robbery.

The violent attack – an attempt to steal Gaga’s dogs happened approximately two nights ago, where the dognapper shot dog walker, Ryan Fischer.

The robber successfully stole two of her bulldogs, while one was able to run away.

It has been reported that Fischer has been admitted to hospital and that he will be able to recover from his injuries.

Police Captain Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division in Los Angeles has confirmed that the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga – who is currently in Rome filming a movie.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if the dog walker, Fischer was attacked because of ties to a celebrity client.

For any Little Monsters, or those who have seen Gaga’s Netflix doco, Gaga: Five Foot Two, you’d know that Gaga loves her bulldogs more than words can say.

At the time of the publishing of this article, Gaga took to social media two hours ago to once again, request that her dogs be returned.

Gaga wrote, “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us.”

If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

She continued, “If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

On the night of the attack, police were called to the scene at North Sierra Bonita Avenue after receiving several 911 calls, reporting gunshots and the sound of a man screaming.

At this stage, Gaga’s bulldogs have not yet been returned home.