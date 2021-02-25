Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Lady Gaga is offering a $US500,000 ($630,000) reward for the return of her two dogs after they were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery.

Police confirmed that Gaga’s hired dog walker was shot on Wednesday evening whilst walking the singer’s three dogs off the street of Sunset Boulevard. According to reports, a four-door sedan pulled over and attempted to steal the animals.

Police were called to the scene at North Sierra Bonita Avenue after several 911 calls reporting gunshot and the sound of a man screaming were called in. The dog walker has been transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Los Angeles Police Captain Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division, confirmed that the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga — who is currently in Rome filming a movie. It has not been confirmed whether the dog walker was attacked because of ties to a celebrity client.

Obviously this is a harrowing and tragic incident, but the concept of there being an organised crime syndicate that extort celebrities by kidnapping their dogs is… very funny.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that the suspect took off with two bulldogs in the sedan, whilst the third dog fled and was later recovered.

A source close to Lady Gaga has said that the musician is offering a $US500,000 reward for the return of her French bulldogs, encouraging anyone who has the dogs to email [email protected] to return the dogs and retrieve the reward, no questions asked.

