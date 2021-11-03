Lady Gaga has reflected on the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol, and performing at the Joe Biden inauguration.

During a recent profile with British Vogue, Lady Gaga revealed that if she hadn’t pursued a career in acting and music, she would have become a combat journalist.

Reflecting on performing at the inauguration, Gaga says “That has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life.”

“Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about… Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress,” she continued.

Gaga went on to reveal that whilst at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, she walked through the building looking around for evidence.

“I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist,” she said. “That was one of my dreams. When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lady Gaga delved into lengths she went to in preparation for her role as Gucci matriarch Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her for a year and a half,” she told British Vogue. “And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that.”

“It’s not an imitation, it’s a becoming,” she continued. “I remember when we started filming, I knew I had become — and I knew that the greater challenge was going to be unbecoming.”

Gaga says she had to disconnect from her family whilst she was in character. “That’s my own journey as an artist that I still reckon with,” Gaga reflected.