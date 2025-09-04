Lady Gaga has postponed her Mayhem Ball show in Miami just moments before the performance was set to begin, citing severe vocal strain that posed risks to her long-term vocal health.

The pop superstar took to Instagram Stories to deliver the disappointing news to fans gathering for what was intended to be the final night of her three-show Miami run. “I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami,” Gaga wrote, explaining that both her doctor and vocal coach had advised against performing.

The decision came after concerning developments during her preparation for the show. “During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my Dr. and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses,” she revealed in the candid statement to fans. The singer acknowledged the difficult nature of her decision, describing it as “hard and agonizing” whilst emphasising her dedication to maintaining the integrity of her live performances. “There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours and as you know I sing live every night,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The postponement represents a significant disruption to what has been a successful tour run. The Mayhem Ball tour commenced in July at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena and has seen Gaga’s characteristic high-energy performances and vocal-intensive setlists take over venues across the U.S.

Gaga expressed genuine remorse for the last-minute nature of the cancellation, stating: “I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment. Let down. Inconvenience.” She assured fans that efforts are underway to reschedule the Miami show “as quickly as possible.”

The timing of the postponement raises questions about her upcoming commitments, particularly her scheduled performances in New York City this weekend. Gaga is set to perform on Saturday and Sunday, with an additional appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards also planned. The status of these engagements remains unclear following the vocal strain diagnosis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Adding to her busy schedule, Gaga recently released “The Dead Dance,” complete with a Tim Burton-directed video, timed to coincide with her cameo appearance on Netflix’s Wednesday. The multifaceted demands on her time and voice may have contributed to the strain that forced the Miami show’s postponement.

The incident highlights the physical demands placed on touring artists, particularly those who prioritise live vocal performances over backing tracks. Gaga’s decision to prioritise her long-term vocal health over a single performance demonstrates the professional considerations that major artists must navigate during extensive touring schedules.