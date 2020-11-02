Lady Gaga has clapped back at Donald Trump after his communications director called her out for affiliating with Joe Biden.

In a press release, communications director Tim Murtaugh labelled Biden “desperate” for enlisting Gaga to help him with his campaign in Pennsylvania.

“Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga,” Murtaugh wrote, presumedly referencing Gaga’s previous backing of Yoko Ono’s anti-fracking coalition.

Murtaugh went on to claim Biden’s association with Gaga was a “sharp stick in the eye” to Pennsylvanian residents who benefit from fracking.

“This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry,” he said.

He continued: “Biden repeatedly promised left-wing activists he would end fracking, which would be an economic death sentence and financial Armageddon for families in Pennsylvania and across the country.”

“Joe Biden will always prioritise the desires of the liberal Hollywood elite and the radical left, while Trump will always put the interests of blue-collar workers first.”

Unsurprisingly, it appears Lady Gaga was left unimpressed by Murtaugh’s comments, leading her to tweeting directly at both him and Trump.

“HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD,” she said.

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020



The decidedly spicy exchange comes off the back of Gaga’s announcement that she will attend Biden’s Pennsylvania rally on Tuesday.

“I AM SO EXCITED to be back in Pennsylvania! (Pittsburgh where I used to fly into to visit my grandma!). See you tomorrow at Joe’s rally! WE NEED EVERY VOTE PA – make a plan. This election depends on you!” she tweeted.

Earlier today, Gaga also called Biden a “good friend,” as well as “the president this country needs to bring us back together.”

