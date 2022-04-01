Man arrested for shooting LaKevia Jackson, mother of Young Thug’s child

Police have made an arrest for the murder of LaKevia Jackson, mother of Young Thug’s child, who was shot and killed in March 2022.

A man has been arrested for murdering LaKevia Jackson, who had a baby with Young Thug, TMZ reports.

United States’ Atlanta Police Department reportedly took Joshua Fleetwood into custody and charged him with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He has also been charged for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a statement, Atlanta Police believe Fleetwood fatally shot Jackson after an argument at Atlanta’s Metro Fun Center bowling alley turned heated.

“We are happy that Mr. Fleetwood is in our custody,” said Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta Police Department’s homicide commander , told FOX 5. “This was simply an escalated dispute, as depicted on video.”

Jackson was fatally shot in March while she was visiting a friend for their birthday party. According to her mother, her group got into an argument with the suspect over a bowling ball. She left the gathering later on only to find the suspect waiting for her, following which she was shot and killed.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” said her mother, Sherina Jackson, as reported by anchor Tori Cooper at the time. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing!”

“I lost my baby all over a bowling ball,” Jackson added.

Young Thug has been silent on the case and will not be making any public comments, as a representative for the rapper has clarified.

