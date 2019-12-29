ICYMI over the holiday season, Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has revealed the details of his new star-studded EP, Ether, the follow up to last year’s celebrated Anesthetic.

Despite his band having a rollercoaster of a year, including the departure of iconic drummer Chris Adler, Morton is showing no signs of slowing down on the touring and creative front, with the new EP featuring collaborations by members of Killswitch Engage, Moon Tooth, Light The Torch and most excitingly Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

Listen: Morton teams up with the late Chester Bennington on Cross Off

The first single, All I Had To Lose, which features Mark Morales of Sons of Texas, is set to drop on January 10, with the EP set to land later that month on a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

In addition to a few original tracks, the EP will feature a cover of Black by Pearl Jam and She Talks To Angels by The Black Crowes.

The official artwork for the forthcoming EP

“I’ve had the great pleasure of working with some amazingly talented artists and friends to assemble this collection of tunes, all of which feature a strong acoustic guitar component”, said Morton, no doubt to the horror of some of the more purist LOG faithful.

Listen to Morton in the vulnerable acoustic piece Reveal

He continued that the record was “inspired by acoustic sets I had the opportunity to perform last year…I’m stoked with the results and I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been putting together.

“I continue to be honored to have the chance to work with so many incredibly talented people and I remain beyond grateful to the fans that have come along with me and supported these projects.”

Morton is booked for an acoustic run of dates in the UK in January. Check his website for details, and the tracklisting for the EP below.

Mark Morton Ether EP