Lamb Of God appear to be getting ready to release their forthcoming record, sharing a cryptic video teaser online recently.

For fans of Lamb Of God, the last few years have been a little quiet when it comes to new material.

Having released VII: Sturm Und Drang in 2015, the group followed it up with their The Duke EP in 2016, before announcing plans to undertake a bit of a hiatus.

As we know though, the hiatus didn’t last too long, with the group quickly being recruited to support thrash-metal icons Slayer on their final world tour

Likewise, Lamb Of God couldn’t help but hit the studio either, recording and releasing a cover album titled Legion: XX under their original moniker of Burn The Priest. As it turned out though, this would be the final record to feature founding drummer Chris Adler before his departure from the group in 2019.

While Lamb Of God formally welcomed Art Cruz into the fold back in July, it seems as though sessions with the new drummer have been fruitful, with the group teasing the release of a new record online.

Check out the teaser clip from Lamb Of God:

Taking to social media recently, the group shared a brief, atmospheric clip that showed footage of themselves in the studio before ending by highlighting the year 2020.

While further details have not yet been revealed, it appears as though this is hinting towards the release of their tenth studio album, which guitarist Mark Morton told Kerrang! back in July was “under way”.

Discussing the notion of there being any pressure for the group ahead of their new record, Morton explained that there was no “more than usual”.

“The new material is always really important to us, and it is this time as well,” he explained. “So we’re really putting a lot of ourselves into it and a lot of our personal experience and a lot of good energy going into it.

“But at this point, I don’t think there’s any pressure, except just to document where we are at this point in our career and feel good about it.”

Likewise, it has currently been almost four years since Lamb Of God last hit up Australian shores for a tour, supporting Slipknot back in 2016.

While there’s also no details about an accompanying tour for this new record (though they’ve got a run of European dates booked across March and April), we’re feeling confident we’ll see them making a triumphant return before too long.

Check out Lamb Of God’s cover of Big Black’s ‘Kerosene’: