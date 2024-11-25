Lana Del Rey has announced her 10th album, The Right Person Will Stay, which will be released on May 21st.

“So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke Jack and Drew Erickson amongst others,” the singer wrote in a post on social media. “Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach 🚴 🧣 starting with Henry. Love Always.”

In the Instagram post, she tagged frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, Luke Laird, Drew Erickson and Caroline “Chuck” Grant, her younger sister. Antonoff and Erickson both contributed to Del Rey’s previous album, 2023’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, while Laird is a country songwriter and producer known for his work with the likes of Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Thomas Rhett.

In January, the singer teased the song “Henry, Come On”. At the time, she posted a snippet of the track on Instagram, tagging Laird in it.

Fans suspected that Del Rey was next going to release an album titled Lasso, a country album that she announced earlier this year during an appearance at Billboard’s pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles.

“If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country,” she was reported telling the crowd at the time. “We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why Jack [Antonoff] has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.” Back then, Del Rey said the album would be released in September.

It’s currently unclear if The Right Person Will Stay will be similar to the country vision Dal Rey had for Lasso or an entirely different album.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Earlier this morning, Del Rey also announced a 2025 tour of the UK and Ireland, which will kick off on June 23rd in Cardiff, Wales.