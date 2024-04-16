Courtney Love, known for her unfiltered opinions and rock ‘n’ roll persona, has shared some more candid thoughts on several leading artists in current music.

In a comprehensive interview with the UK’s Standard, the Hole singer expressed strong views on Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Madonna, Lana Del Rey, and more major industry figures.

Starting with Swift, Love remarked that the pop superstar is “not important” and lacks interest as an artist, despite acknowledging her as a significant role model for young women. “She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist,” Love said.

This statement marks a stark contrast from Love’s previous public admiration for Swift in 2021, where she wished her a happy birthday and praised her role model status.

Regarding Madonna, Love’s comments were less about her music and more about their personal rapport or lack thereof. Love admitted to not liking Madonna and receiving the feeling mutually. She reminisced about enjoying Madonna’s film Desperately Seeking Susan, but clarified that her affection was more for the portrayal of New York City than for Madonna herself.

Del Rey and Beyoncé also didn’t escape Love’s sharp critique. Love detailed her disapproval of the former’s artistic choices, specifically mentioning her dislike since Del Rey covered a John Denver song.

In contrast, Love’s views on Beyoncé focused on the concept of her exploring country music, appreciating the idea of inclusivity in traditionally white-dominated spaces, though she confessed to not enjoying Beyoncé’s music itself.

Despite her critical stance on these contemporary artists, Love expressed admiration for several iconic musicians, including Patti Smith, Debbie Harry, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, and the early works of PJ Harvey and Joni Mitchell.

Meanwhile, the artists subject to Love’s criticism have continued to thrive in their careers. Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Tortured Poet Department is anticipated to debut at number one, following her successful ‘The Eras Tour’ film release.

Similarly, Beyoncé’s recent album Cowboy Carter achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first album by a Black woman to top the Country charts, in addition to securing her eighth consecutive number one on the US Billboard Top 200.