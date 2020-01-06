Lana Del Rey has pushed back the early January release of her spoken word album Violet, which was announced in December 2019.

It seems we may have to wait even longer than expected to get our hands on Lana Del Rey’s brand new spoken word album. The project was originally slated for a January 4th release, priced at only $1, with Lana stating that her impetus behind the project is that “thoughts are meant to be shared.”

“Hoping everyone had a great New Years, gonna wait for about a month to put out ‘Violet’ since we lost about nine days with everything going on – it’s an interesting project though, looking forward to having it out x,” she wrote in an update on Twitter in the early hours of Jan. 4.

Just after Christmas, Del Rey said on social media that her family had unfortunately been robbed over the holidays. She asked for the return of their mementos, including photographer sister Chuck Grant’s “entire retrospective,” offering a “no questions asked reward.”

Half of the proceeds of the spoken world album will go toward Native American organisations. Last month, the singer explained via an Instagram video that she “wanted to do it because in doing my own work in connecting to my family lineage, I was encouraged to also try and connect with the country’s lineage — this was a while ago — and it kind of informed the next album that I’ve been working on.”

“I just really wanted to sort of pay homage to this country that I love so much by doing my own reparation, I guess I would say, my own reparative act,” she added at the time. “I know it’s an unusual choice, and I have no reasoning for it other than it just feels right to me, so as long as my spoken word album is distributed, half of it will be going to Native American organizations across North America.”

