Lana Del Rey is clearly doing her bit to try and help make sure that 2021 is a little more joyous than the hot mess of a year that 2020 was by announcing the release of a new album Rock Candy Sweet just a day after the release of Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Let’s be honest, Fridays are generally great but the past Friday was made even better when Del Rey finally dropped the long awaited Chemtrails Over The Country Club. Just a mere 24 hours later she made an announcement about the release of her eighth studio album on Instagram, which will be out June 1, 2021.

Keeping it sweet and simple Del Rey posted a selfie of herself featuring wording of the new album title. She captioned the post, “ROCK CANDY 🍭 SWEET June 1”.

As we all know, Lana Del Rey doesn’t exactly do things by the book, so despite the news of the album being sudden, it’s not exactly surprising.

Interestingly, her Instagram stories shed some light on the inspiration behind her new album, and it was implied that it was media like us that cranked her creative wheels into gear.

In her IG story – which is likely to give you a headache while reading, thanks to it’s horizontal skew – she stated that Rock Candy Sweet is hitting back at media outlets who said her career is built on “cultural appropriation”.

“Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse,” Lana wrote. “I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet,” she captioned a screenshot of a Harper’s Bazaar op-ed.

Del Rey added more fuel to the fire in the next story in which she highlighted a line from the article that said, “the defensive note was unnecessary, as nobody had significantly criticized Del Rey” and “her need to disassociate herself from the Nazi-led riot on Capitol Hill.”

She added the caption, “You’re right it would have been unnecessary if no-one had significantly critiqued everything about the album to begin with. But you did. And I want revenge.”

Oooff, Del Rey is out for blood, and we can’t wait to hear the soundtrack.

