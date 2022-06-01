Former *NSYNC heart throb Lance Bass doesn’t believe Britney Spears is completely free after the termination of her conservatorship.

The former boy band member – whose band mate Justin Timberlake famously dated Spears in the 1990s – told Page Six he hadn’t been able to get in touch with Spears since her conservatorship ended in November last year.

“It’s just, you know, there’s a wall around her,” he told the publication. “And for some reason, those people don’t want her old friends involved with her life.”

Bass, 43, and Spears, 40, once had a tight friendship – Bass even told Spears he was gay years before he came out publicly. But in July last year, Bass revealed on Heather Dubrow’s World podcast that he hadn’t seen his old friend in years.

“We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while,” he told Dubrow. “I don’t know exactly what she needs, but I do know that she, to me — [from] what I see — is sane enough to pick her own people.”

Apparently, the pair haven’t spent any time together since 2016.

“I just wish her luck,” he told Page Six. “She seems very happy, so I’m happy that she’s happy.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Bass found out he was distantly related to Spears when he appeared on an episode of Ancestry’s 2 Lies & A Leaf last year, with husband Michael Turchin.

“Look, I wanted to be related to the queen [of England] but now I’m related to the Queen of Pop,” Bass said upon learning Spears was his sixth cousin once removed.

“That is so crazy, though, because I feel like she’s my little sister,” he added. “And this whole time she’s been my little cousin.”

The revelation came after Bass and Turchin had to guess if the US Bachelor in Paradise co-host shared blood with Spears, Faith Hill or the late Elvis Presley.

“I really hope it’s Britney, but there’s no way,” Bass said before the big reveal.