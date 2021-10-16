Congratulations are in order for Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin, who have announced the birth of their surrogate twins.

The former member of boy band N’Sync shared the exciting news on Instagram.

“The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!” Bass wrote alongside photos of his new son and daughter’s birth certificates.

Turchin also celebrated the news via social media with the same pictures.

“Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!!” he wrote. “They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with. Our hearts our full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”

The twins were born just one minute apart on 13th of October, at 1:25pm and 1:26pm. Alexander James weighed 4 pounds and 14 ounces while Violet Betty weighed 4 pounds and 11 ounces.

Lance previously revealed to People that the couple were expecting via surrogancy.

“We always knew we wanted at least two kids,” he said. “It would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being. I think it’s just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we’ll be able to see the whole world be able to do this.”

Congratulatory messages flooded the comments section of the post, including many from celebrity friends.

“Congrats my friend! So happy for you both. And, just like that you became a family of 4! xoxo,” wrote Tori Spelling.