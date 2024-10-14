Laneway Festival 2025 just got even bigger with the surprise addition of Joe Keery—yes, the same Joe Keery who plays everyone’s favourite babysitter, Steve Harrington, in Stranger Things.

Performing under his music project Djo, Keery is joining an already stacked lineup featuring Charli XCX, Clairo, Beabadoobee, and more.

Known for his synth-heavy, retro-futuristic sound, Djo has also sparked viral TikTok fame with the hit “Just trust me, you’ll be fine.” This will mark Djo’s debut performance in Australia and New Zealand, making an already epic festival even more exciting.

Laneway dished a juicy hint earlier today via a sneaky voice note posted to Instagram, leaving fans in a flurry to figure out the familiar voice. Web sleuths were quick to take to the comments, suggesting the vocals belonged to that of the Netflix star.

If you haven’t already obsessed over his track “End of the Beginning” (which is platinum-certified, BTW), now’s the perfect time to get acquainted before you see him live.

But wait, there’s more! Laneway Festival has a second surprise—Sydney’s venue is getting a serious glow-up. The Sydney leg is moving to the beautiful, sprawling Centennial Park, a spot known for its lush greenery and endless vibes.

Pre-sale tickets (thanks, Afterpay!) go live tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time in each city. But heads up: the festival team has already let us know they’ve received way more registrations than tickets available, so you’ll need to be quick on the draw. Rally your mates, fire up the group chat, and get ready to score your spot.

Love Skegss? Get the latest Skegss news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For those who miss out on the pre-sale, general tickets will be available starting Wednesday, October 16th, at 10 a.m. local time.

Kicking things off, Laneway Festival Auckland will take place on Thursday, February 6th, at the scenic Western Springs. Following this, Brisbane will host the festival on Saturday, February 8th, at the Brisbane Showgrounds, which has long been the festival’s home in that city. Sydney fans can look forward to the return of the festival at the Sydney Showground on Sunday, February 9th, 2025.

In the following week, Laneway Festival will take over Melbourne’s vibrant Flemington Park on Friday, February 14th, and then head to Adelaide’s picturesque Bonython Park on Saturday, February 15th. The tour will wrap up on Sunday, February 16th, at Perth’s inner-city oasis, Wellington Square, providing a fitting finale to the festival’s journey.

It’s shaping up to be a killer (brat) summer of music at Laneway 2025, with something for every vibe. Start planning your festival fit and get those tickets ASAP because 2025’s Laneway is going to be next-level epic.

For more info, head to lanewayfestival.com.

Check out the full lineup below.

Laneway Festival 2025

Presented by triple j

Supported by the NSW Government through tourism and events agency, Destination NSW

Sign up for pre-sale tickets at lanewayfestival.com

Lineup

Charli xcx *

Beabadoobee * — Clairo *

Barry Can’t Swim * – BICEP present CHROMA (AV DJ set) *

Djo – Remi Wolf – Olivia Dean

Eyedress – Joey Valence & Brae – Skegss

Hamdi – Fcukers – Julie* – 2hollis

Elliot & Vincent – RNZŌ – Vera Ellen

* Only playing at Laneway Festival

Dates

Thursday, February 6th

Western Springs, Auckland

Saturday, February 8th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Sunday, February 9th

Sydney Showground, Sydney

Friday, February 14th

Flemington Park, Melbourne

Saturday, February 15th

Bonython Park, Adelaide

Sunday, February 16th

Wellington Square, Perth

*All shows 16+