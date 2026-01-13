With just under a month to go, the Laneway 2026 playing times are here.

Laneway organisers have revealed when acts such as Chappell Roan, Role Model, Wet Leg, and Wolf Alice will take to the stage at the beloved touring festival.

Check out the full playing times below. Fans can now start planning their Laneway visit via the official festival app on iOS and Android.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laneway Festival (@lanewayfest)

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Laneway’s official 2026 afterparty series has also been unveiled today, with afterparties confirmed for Auckland, Gold Coast, Sydney, and Melbourne. Set to keep “the good times going,” these afterparties will feature DJ sets and live shows from Laneway acts and local favourites.

Check out the offical afterparties series dates below. Tickets go on sale on Thursday January 15th at 10am local time.

The Laneway 2026 lineup was revealed last year, with US pop superstar Chappell Roan leading the way.

Alex G, BENEE, Lucy Dacus, The Dare, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are some of the other big-name acts confirmed for the festival.

Celebrating its 21st anniversary, Laneway Festival 2026 is coming back bigger and better than ever this February, with a refreshed route across Australia and New Zealand, including three new venues.

2025 was Laneway’s biggest year yet, drawing over 200,000 fans to sold-out shows across Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, with an additional 40,000 at sideshows. Headliners like Charli XCX, Clairo, BICEP, Beabadoobee, Olivia Dean, and Remi Wolf made it a standout year, and the festival’s co-founders quickly confirmed its return next year.

Laneway 2026 Official Afterparties

Auckland — Thursday 5 February, Double Whammy

Le Boom (Live) – Mikeyy (DJ Set) – Vitamin Cos

Tickets here.

Gold Coast — Saturday 7 February, Lulu Rooftop Bar

Le Boom (Live) – Babe Rainbow (DJ) – Laneway DJs

Tickets here.

Sydney — Sunday 8 February, Oxford Art Factory

Le Boom (Live) – Shady Nasty (DJ) – Blusher (DJ)

Tickets here.

Melbourne — Friday 13 February, Night Cat

Le Boom (Live) – Shady Nasty (DJ) – Blusher (DJ)

Tickets here.