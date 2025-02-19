In Partnership with Lipton Ice Tea

Laneway Festival 2025 in Sydney was a blistering, bass-thumping, sun-soaked spectacle—the kind of day that reminds you why live music reigns supreme (other festivals, take note). From indie darlings to electronic powerhouses, the lineup delivered, and with a Lipton Ice Tea in hand, staying cool was as effortless as the vibes rolling through Centennial Park.

From our perch at the end of the Lipton Refresh Runway, nestled in between the Main Stage and Big Top, Rolling Stone AU/NZ had front row seats to the hottest acts while providing a much needed refresh to a sweltering crowd.

If there was any doubt that Charli XCX is in her imperial phase, she shattered it right to the core. Fresh off a Grammy win for “Von Dutch” and a show-stealing performance at the awards, she hit the stage like a pop supernova, albeit with the volume slightly too low. The set was relentless—strobe lights, pounding beats, two renditions of “365” and a crowd screaming every word to “Guess” (guess, guess, guess). Charli isn’t just riding the Y2K revival – she owns it.

Elsewhere, Beabadoobee cast her dreamy spell over the crowd, effortlessly swaying between indie nostalgia and grunge-infused anthems. Clairo kept things intimate, turning a festival set into something that felt like a personal serenade. And Remi Wolf? A full-force energy blast—funky, unpredictable, and impossible not to dance to.

Representing the homegrown talent, Skegss brought their signature surf-punk energy, igniting mosh pits and crowd surfing galore. Brisbane’s own Girl and Girl delivered a raw, unfiltered set that showcased the burgeoning Aussie punk scene. DJ Ninajirachi kept the electronic vibes flowing, proving that Australia’s dance music scene is alive and kicking.

For those who needed a moment to cool off (Sydney’s summer doesn’t play nice), Lipton Ice Tea was the MVP. Whether catching a breath in the shade or taking a mid-festival recharge at the Lipton Refresh Runway, staying hydrated never tasted better.

As the sun dipped, Bicep took control, unleashing their CHROMA AV show in a hypnotic whirlwind of visuals and deep, pulsating beats. Their set felt like a collective out-of-body experience—sweat-drenched and euphoric, the kind of moment you chase from festival to festival.

By the time the final notes rang out, it was clear—Laneway 2025 wasn’t just another festival. It was a cultural checkpoint, a reminder of the power of live music, and a place where pop stars, indie icons, and electronic wizards collided in all the best ways. If you weren’t there, you missed out. If you were, well, you’re probably still buzzing.