Alt-pop favourites LANY have announced their return to Australia, confirming four headline shows later this year as part of their global ‘Soft’ World Tour.

The Los Angeles outfit will bring the tour to Australia this October and November, with dates scheduled in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Presented by Frontier Touring, the run begins at ICF: Outdoors in Perth on October 27th before heading to Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on November 18th and Sydney’s TikTok Entertainment Centre on November 20th. The tour will wrap up with an outdoor show at Brisbane’s Riverstage on November 22nd.

The dates mark LANY’s first visit since 2024, when the band played to sold-out crowds across the country on their ‘a beautiful blur’ world tour. That run was briefly interrupted after frontman Paul Jason Klein was involved in a serious road accident that forced the postponement of several shows.

This time around, the trio return with fresh music and a renewed perspective. Their latest studio album Soft, and its recently released deluxe companion Soft 2, forms the emotional core of the new tour. Written in the aftermath of Klein waking up in an ambulance following that accident, the record captures a band reckoning with vulnerability and perspective while doubling down on the glossy, emotional pop that has become their trademark.

Watch LANY “When Did You Stop Loving Me? (Official Live Video)” below:

The project explores the push and pull between strength and fragility, with the Soft 2 release framed as a natural continuation of the original album’s themes, juxtaposing literal hardness with a more metaphorical softness in relationships and self-reflection.

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The ‘Soft’ World Tour has already proven to be one of LANY’s most ambitious global runs yet. More than 300,000 tickets have been sold so far, with the band already performing across cities including Dubai, Mumbai, Santiago and Buenos Aires. The itinerary will continue throughout 2026 with stops across North America, Europe and Asia.

Long celebrated for their sleek pop hooks and arena-ready heartbreak anthems, LANY have quietly built one of the most devoted global fanbases in modern alternative pop. Their catalogue includes four gold-certified singles — “Malibu Nights”, “Super Far”, “I Quit Drinking” (with Kelsea Ballerini), and “Mean It” (with Lauv) — alongside the platinum-certified breakout “ILYSB”.

Along the way, the band have accumulated billions of streams and sold out arenas around the world, earning a reputation for emotionally charged live shows driven by Klein’s charismatic stage presence.

Australian audiences will also be among the first to experience material from Soft performed live in full scale. The band describe the current tour as their most ambitious stage production yet, a show designed to match the emotional sweep of their newest material while leaning into the cinematic atmosphere that has long defined LANY’s concerts.

Tickets for the Australian dates go on sale Friday March 27th, with a Frontier Touring members presale beginning March 24th.

LANY ‘Soft’ World Tour — Australia 2026

Tuesday, October 27th

ICF: Outdoors, Perth

18+

eventbrite.com.au

Wednesday, November 18th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Friday, November 20th

Tik Tok Entertainment Centre, Sydney

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Sunday, November 22nd

Riverstage, Brisbane

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au