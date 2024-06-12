LANY have postponed their upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

After Paul Klein was involved in a traffic accident, the pop-rock band are no longer able to fulfil their planned tour dates.

“Hey everyone – on Thursday night of last week, I got hit by a car while I was on my vespa heading home from the gym. I don’t really remember anything after the collision… I woke up on a stretcher being put into an ambulance,” Klein shared in a press statement.

“I’ve cried a lot of thankful and happy tears during the last few days. I know how fortunate I am to still be here. All of my vitals are good, but walking and moving around is still a challenge. I’m getting progressively better though and will be at 100% really soon.”

Doctors understandably advised Klein and his band to reschedule their upcoming shows. Klein added that they’re already working on finding new dates for Australia and New Zealand.

‘Thank you for understanding. This experience has only intensified the feelings of purpose I have, so I can’t wait to heal up and get back to it. All other tour dates are staying the same. I love you and this life deeply!” his statement concluded.

For any questions relating to a ticket purchase for LANY’s Australia and New Zealand tour, ticket holders are urged to contact the original point of purchase.

LANY were due to play shows in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland between June 19th-30th.

They were touring in support of their most recent album, A Beautiful Blur, their first to be released independently. A beautiful blur debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Current Rock Albums Chart, as well as at #3 on their Current Alternatives Albums Chart. LANY’s fifth album also enjoyed some success in Australia, debuting at #4 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

We’ll keep you posted with updates about new dates for LANY’s Australia and New Zealand tour.