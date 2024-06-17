LANY’s tour is back on.

After Paul Klein was involved in a traffic accident, the Los Angeles pop-rock act last week announced they could no longer fulfil their planned tour dates in June and July.

Today (June 16), Klein and Co. announce new dates kicking off Tuesday, Sept. 17, following by a jaunt through Asia. Then, in October, a return to ANZ with shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.

Yumi Zouma stays on as main support on all tour dates with the exception of Perth.

Ticket holders unable to attend the new dates can obtain a refund from the point of purchase, notes Secret Sounds, which is producing the “A Beautiful Blur” trek.

It’s all a good sign that Klein is on the mend. Earlier, doctors ordered rest for Klein when he reportedly got hit by a car while riding his Vespa. “I don’t really remember anything after the collision… I woke up on a stretcher being put into an ambulance,” Klein shared in a press statement. “I’ve cried a lot of thankful and happy tears during the last few days. I know how fortunate I am to still be here. All of my vitals are good, but walking and moving around is still a challenge. I’m getting progressively better though and will be at 100% really soon.”

A Beautiful Blur is LANY’s fifth studio album. The collection opened at No. 4 on the ARIA Albums Chart in October 2023, easily their best result, eclipsing the No. 53 for their 2017 debut album “LANY.”

a beautiful blur: the world tour 2024

September 17th – HBF Stadium, Perth –

October 30th – Auckland Town Hall*

November 1st – MCA, Melbourne *

November 3rd – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide*

November 6th – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney *

November 8th – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane*

*Yumi Zouma supporting