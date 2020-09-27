Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has dropped a bombshell, revealing that there’s one Metallica song he dislikes so much that never wants to hear it again.

Ulrich was chatting with Vulture‘s Brady Gerber about what makes a great drummer, and reflecting back on his career with the band.

At one point, he was asked if there were any songs Metallica had written which he wouldn’t want to listen to again.

Ulrich’s response was to call out 1988 ‘Eye Of The Beholder’ from the band’s seminal album …And Justice For All, which was their first album to feature Jason Newsted after the passing of Cliff Burton.

So why does he hate the track so much? Ulrich revealed that he thinks it sounded “forced” and “awkward” due to its two different tempos.

“It sounds like you put a square peg in a round hole,” he said. “There’s kind of a 4/4 feel in the intro and on the verses, and then I think the choruses are more like in a waltz tempo.

“It literally sounds like two different worlds rubbing up against each other. It sounds very awkward to me. I’m not a huge fan of that song.”

Later in the chat, he was asked was the most underrated Metallica album is.

“It’s hard for me to separate the record itself from the process and the time and place of making the record. So much of what I think about a record of ours, I just think about what we were going through, where we were, what my memories are,” he responded.

He eventually says he’d be happy if people considered Load or Reload as Metallica’s most underrated albums.

“I would say I’m fine with that because I think those are pretty decent records. When I hear songs from either of those records, I’m pretty happy with what I hear. So that means that if the other stuff sits north of that, then that’s a good bar to have,” he said.

Earlier this year Ulrich was asked who he’d like to play him in a Metallica biopic, but the drummer told Collider he wasn’t “sold on the idea” because he gets asked that question “every three months”.

Check out ‘Eye Of The Beholder’ by Metallica: