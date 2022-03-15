Late last year, our eyes were subjected to a sight that probably gave even the biggest Metallica fan nightmares: a toilet bowl made in the likeness of the band’s drummer Lars Ulrich.

A man known as Prince Midnight was responsible for the unbelievable creation, a man who had previously went viral for making a guitar out of his dead uncle’s bones.

The toilet was unveiled on December 3rd at the Prince’s art installation and music show at The Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida, but now a much bigger honour is being bestowed upon the Ulrich bowl.

Riple’s Believe It or Not Museum Copenhagen has purchased the functioning toilet, and in a lovely twist it will be exhibited in Ulrich’s home country of Denmark. It’s every little boy’s dream: have a toilet bowl made in your likeness displayed where all your family and friends can see it.

As confirmed by a Ripley’s employee to the Tampa Bay Times, the toilet will be displayed in the museum’s gallery and not its bathroom. The toilet is currently in Ripley’s warehouse in Central Florida and will soon be shipped to the museum’s “odditorium” in Copenhagen. ”

This toilet was built by a superfan,” Prince Midnight shared. “They wrote the first songs that meant something to me” He also revealed he chose Ulrich over the other Metallica members because Ulrich, “as the drummer, is usually depicted sitting,” and “so was an obvious choice for the piece.”

Interestingly, Prince Midnight previously approached Ripley’s with his uncle’s skeleton guitar, but for some reason they didn’t have as much interest in acquiring that item.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

There’s now word yet on when the toilet bowl will be unveiled but the good news for Metallica fans is that it’s going to be a permanent display.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.