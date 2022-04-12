Los Angeles musician Lauren Sanderson has released what is bound to be one of her biggest tracks to-date, having unveiled the powerful ‘Tongue Tied’.

If the name Lauren Sanderson sounds familiar to you, then that’s likely not a big surprise. After all, Sanderson has been on the scene for the past six years, carving out a name for herself as a genre-hopping artist who aims to be “the voice for people who may not be able to speak”.

With such lofty goals as a person and a musician, Sanderson’s first foray into the world of music came in 2016 when she released her debut EP, Center Of Expression. A powerful release, the following years brought new music with it every year, with Sanderson sharing her Spaces, DONT PANIC!, and Hasta La Vista across the following three years, before unleashing her debut album in 2020.

Dubbed Midwest Kids Can Make It Big, the record was a massive success, amassing more than 15 million streams on Spotify alone for its stellar tracks.

But of course, the story doesn’t end there, with Sanderson recently signing with City Pop Records as she moves into the next phase of her already-illustrious career.

The first taste of this next stage came back in January when Sanderson released “THERAPY!”. A self-reflective track that focuses on the titular themes of therapy and overcoming adversity in the pursuit of success, it was a massive track, leaving many to wonder just what could come next for the rising US artist.

Soon enough, that answer came by way of ‘GAY 4 ME’, a collaboration with Aussie artist G Flip. Another stellar release for the track, ‘GAY 4 ME’ helped to further Sanderson’s goal of being the voice for those that can’t speak, with G Flip explaining that a song like this helps to provide the sort of representation that she felt was lacking in her own formative years.

“When I was searching for an idol as a kid, I couldn’t find someone that resonated with me,” explained G Flip. “All the females on screen were sexy or sexualised. I struggled with my sexual and gender identity for years because there wasn’t anyone that I felt could relate to me.

“I wish I had a non-binary, gay, lead-singing dummer to watch; it would’ve calmed the dark, confused voices in my head that told me I didn’t belong anywhere as my authentic self,” G Flip conlcuded. “If I am able to silence those voices for someone else, my job on this planet is done.”

Now, Lauren Sanderson has taken the next step in this new era, sharing the massive ‘Tongue Tied’ recently. Self-assured, confident, and powerful at its core, ‘Tongue Tied’ sees Sanderson utilising explosive instrumentation and powerful choruses to create a track that is as irresistible as it is powerful, and wholly representative of just what’s still to come for this stunning artist.

“‘Tongue Tied’ is your smoke-a-joint-on-the-highway, make-out-at-a-redlight, life’s-too-short-so-do-what-you-want anthem,” Sanderson explained of the song. “I think we all just want to feel connected again [and] that’s the feeling I want my new music to give fans.

“To just put in your headphones [and] reconnect with yourself. Text someone you haven’t talked to in awhile [and] blast it with the windows down together. Because I think we’re all feeling the exact same thing right now — a little anxious, lost [and] ready to just know who the fuck we are again. [And] that’s exactly what we’re gonna do.”

While it remains to be seen just when Lauren Sanderson will be returning with another banger of a track, if it’s even half as good as ‘Tongue Tied’, she’s well on her way to greatness.

Lauren Sanderson’s ‘Tongue Tied’ is out now.

