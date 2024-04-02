Hailing from Auckland, Leaping Tiger is now turning heads in London’s buzzing underground club scene.

And it’s no surprise, really, for the New Zealand-raised electronic music producer and multi-instrumentalist, Jacob Park, whose talents earned him the Tūī award for Best Electronic Artist at the 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards.

Park first made waves with his debut full-length album, 2020’s Porcelain Orca Whales, which he confidently followed up with the introspective, Soulsleep 2021in , showing off his unique blend of electronic, hip hop, and R&B influences.

His move overseas was marked by the 2023 release of Godspeed!, featuring collaborations with fellow Kiwi artists including Church & AP, PollyHill. Recorded at Neil Finn’s Roundhead Studios, the album retains a distinct New Zealand flavour

With notable successes like a Netflix sync for his track “Screw Face” in the series Why Are You Like This, there’s a reason why Leaping Tiger is solidifying his presence in the London music scene these days.

Despite his busy schedule of live shows, he continues to release new tracks, such as the hypnotic double release “Glycerine//Aura 2024”, showcasing his ongoing evolution as an artist.

“Glycerine” is an eight-minute journey of crisp, hypnotic basslines, created specifically for a friend’s art exhibition and inspired by the immersive club scene of London. On the other hand, “Aura” is a remastered version of a club track that has been a staple in his live performances for nearly four years, now enhanced with beefed-up drums.

If you’re in the English capital this week, catch Leaping Tiger at East London venue Sebright Arms on Wednesday, April 3rd (more information here).

Tone Deaf caught up with the producer as part of our Get to Know series to find out more about his life and music.

Leaping Tiger’s “Glycerine//Aura 2024” is out now.

Tone Deaf: How did your artist name come about?

Leaping Tiger: I’m a big martial arts movie fan and one of my favourites is Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. So when I needed a name on my SoundCloud account when I was 14 I was gonna go with ‘Crouching Tiger’, but I thought it was too on the nose so I swapped ‘Crouching’ for ‘Leaping’.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Wonky Computer Music.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

There’s “Gooey” which is a song about envy and jealousy. I wanted to use the word gooey as an allegory term for the slimy feeling that is envy. A hard feeling to shake off.

Then there’s also “Anti” which I really like the name of. It came along from me wanting to create a big festival dance track that was composed of elements that were anti to a festival dance track – no clear drop, off-kilter vocal chops, and an ever-evolving structure.

What do you love about your hometown?

How close the beach is no matter where you are in the city.

Career highlight so far?

Winning Best Electronic Artist at the New Zealand Music Awards. It was my first award and first time getting nominated ever!

Fave non-music hobby?

I’m a film freak. I’m at the movies at least once a week.

What’s on your dream rider?

A biiig platter of Ethiopean food. Injera, Doro Wat… all of it.

Dream music collaboration?

I’ve got a long list but I think right now it’s Kaytranada.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Still making music, touring arenas, and pulling up to the Oscars.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

“Enter Sandman” by Metallica.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t chase the ‘industry’. Focus on making great music and doing you, then everything else will come.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I don’t think I have any off the wall obsessions, I’m pretty vanilla hahaha.