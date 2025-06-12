Melbourne’s inclusive live music winter warm-up is back for 2025, and it’s bigger, louder, and more colourful than ever.

Leaps and Bounds returns to the City of Yarra this July, taking over Fitzroy, Collingwood, and Richmond from July 24th–27th with a four-day program that reads like a love letter to Naarm’s creative chaos. There are pub takeovers, late-night raves, First Nations showcases, experimental sound art, and even a chess tournament with DJs. Yes, really.

Built by the community and for the community, the 2025 festival is stacked with shows curated by local venues, bookers, and record labels, making it feel more like a giant party thrown by your coolest mates than a top-down council gig (though props to Yarra City Council and PBS for backing it).

Mayor Stephen Jolly says the festival is about showing up for the scene. “At a time when the industry is doing it tough, we’re proud to back our live music venues, artists and workers through a community-curated festival that champions Yarra’s live music scene,” he said. “There are more than 20 venues participating this year, boosting our local economy and reinvigorating our city over the winter months.”

Here’s what not to miss:

Punters Club is back. No, seriously. The iconic Fitzroy venue returns for one weekend only, hosting Kennel District (thanks to I OH YOU and Calibre) across its old digs and The Evelyn across the road.

Roger Knox (aka Blak Elvis) brings his trailblazing First Nations country music to an intimate set at The Standard Hotel. Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Bodriggy Brew Pub goes all-in with four nights of deadly First Nations programming featuring Candice Lorrae, Poli-Pearl, WVCHWY, and more.

The Grace Darling hosts a multi-floor audio freakout curated by Scorched Axis—think dub, noise, ambient weirdness and everything in between.

Chesstivus at Runner Up Rooftop pairs chess with Naarm’s best DJs. Game on.

Queer Shift takes over The Workers Club with a stacked lineup of trans and gender-diverse DJ talent.

Tracey Miller Band & Friends turn The Corner Hotel into a nostalgic gospel-jazz dance party for older punters and those with disabilities.

Anti-Fade x The Tote team up for a Lazy Sunday lineup featuring The Shifters, J. McFarlane’s Reality Guest, Constant Mongrel and more.

PBS does a live radio broadcast from The Railway Hotel in North Fitzroy with Radio City and Swinging Doors going direct to air.

Leaps And Bounds Festival is on in The City Of Yarra (Melbourne) July 24th-27th. Tickets are on sale now, and can be found along with the full program on the festival website.

Leaps And Bounds Festival 2025

Babyshakes Dillon (Full Flower Moon Band)

Blue Communications

Candice Lorrae

Chestivus

Constant Mongrel

Dom Sensitive

Fairtrade Narcotics

Fosters

Good Sniff

Grim Rhythm

Hogwash

J. McFarlane’s Reality Guest

Kanisha

Kennel District

Liv And The Dream

Poli-Pearl Presented By I Oh You & Calibre

R.U.B

Rocket Science

Roger Knox

The Judges

The Shifters

Tjum Tjumba Collective

Tracey Miller Band

WVCHWY