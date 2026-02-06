After a standout Australian debut in 2024, darkwave icons Lebanon Hanover are set to return in 2026 for a trio of exclusive headline shows.

The Swiss–British duo — made up of Larissa Iceglass and William Maybelline — will bring their signature blend of icy minimalism, post-punk melancholy and gothic romanticism back to Australia this September, with stops in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Over the past decade and a half, Lebanon Hanover have become one of the most influential acts in modern underground music. Often described as “the most stylishly miserable band on earth,” their stark, emotionally unfiltered sound has positioned them as torchbearers for a new generation of coldwave and darkwave artists.

Formed in Berlin in 2010, the duo quickly built momentum through early releases and relentless touring. Their debut album The World Is Getting Colder arrived in 2012, followed later that year by Why Not Just Be Solo. Their third record, Tomb for Two, cemented their cult status, particularly thanks to breakout single “Gallowdance”, which became a staple in clubs worldwide.

Despite some setbacks, including cancelled US tours due to visa issues and a romantic split between Iceglass and Maybelline in 2013, the project has endured. With Iceglass remaining in Berlin and Maybelline relocating to Greece, Lebanon Hanover continued to refine their sound across albums like Besides the Abyss, Let Them Be Alien and Sci-Fi Sky.

Their most recent full-length release, Asylum Lullabies, saw the duo further expand their atmospheric palette while maintaining the minimalist ethos that has defined their work since day one.

“It was the purpose of Lebanon Hanover to create minimal sombre music like in the early ’80s,” Iceglass says. “It suits our dark age more than any happy plastic high-pitched pop.”

That philosophy carries through to their live performances, which have earned a reputation for being immersive, hypnotic and emotionally charged. Stripped-back visuals, shadowy lighting and an unwavering sense of restraint combine to create shows that feel both intimate and otherworldly.

When the duo last toured Australia in 2024, local fans embraced their understated intensity, with shows selling strongly and word-of-mouth buzz spreading quickly through alternative and goth communities. Their 2026 return is expected to draw even bigger crowds, particularly given the limited run of dates.

Presented by Metropolis Touring, the tour will open at Brisbane’s The Triffid on September 17th, before heading to Melbourne’s 170 Russell and wrapping up at Sydney’s The Metro Theatre.

Lebanon Hanover 2026 Australian Tour

Tickets: Pre-sale on Monday, February 9th at 10am (local)

General sale on Wednesday, February 11th at 10am (local) via Metropolis Touring.

Thursday, September 17th

Brisbane, The Triffid



Friday, September 18th

Melbourne, 170 Russell



Saturday, September 19th

Sydney, The Metro Theatre