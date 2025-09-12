Led Zeppelin are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their landmark sixth album Physical Graffiti with a brand-new Live EP and an updated deluxe vinyl reissue, both out today (September 12th).

The Live EP collects four powerhouse performances from the band’s mid-’70s peak: “In My Time of Dying” and “Trampled Under Foot” from Earl’s Court in 1975, alongside “Sick Again” and the epic “Kashmir” from Knebworth in 1979. Originally only available on the group’s 2003 DVD, these recordings have now been pressed onto 180-gram 12” vinyl, as well as released on CD and digital formats for the first time.

Fans can check out “Kashmir” here and “In My Time of Dying” below.

Also arriving today is a 50th Anniversary edition of the Physical Graffiti Deluxe 3LP vinyl set. The package features the 2015 remastered double album with a Companion Audio disc, plus a newly added replica promotional poster.

Released in February 1975, Physical Graffiti went platinum instantly and has since been certified 17x platinum. Universally hailed as one of the greatest double albums in rock history, it showcased Led Zeppelin’s full range, from the swagger of “Custard Pie” to the genre-defining “Kashmir”.

“It goes from one extreme to the other but at the same time, it’s very evident that it’s Zeppelin… I love the album and it does work as a double album. There are some real humdinger, roaring tracks,” Robert Plant reflected.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Jimmy Page, who produced the record, said the band had so much material it made sense to go big. “We had enough material for one-and-a-half LPs, so I figured, ‘Let’s put out a double and use some of the material we’d done previously but never released,'” he said. “I always thought the sequencing of an album was really important and that was part of my role as the producer.”

Physical Graffiti was not only the group’s first double LP but also the inaugural release on their Swan Song label, launched in 1974. It’s often considered a creative high point for the band. John Paul Jones once summed it up simply: “It probably was a pinnacle.”

The new Live EP captures Led Zeppelin during two defining moments: their sold-out five-night stand at Earl’s Court in London in 1975, and their triumphant return at the Knebworth Festival in 1979—their first UK shows since Earl’s Court and a reminder of why they were the most powerful rock band in the world.

John Bonham recalled that final night at Earl’s Court. “On the last night we played ‘Heartbreaker’, ‘Black Dog’, and a bit from ‘Out On The Tiles’,” he said. “With the songs from Physical Graffiti we’ve got such a wide range of material.”

Tracklisting – Live EP

CD / Digital

In My Time Of Dying (Earl’s Court – 1975) Trampled Under Foot (Earl’s Court – 1975) Sick Again (Knebworth – 1979) Kashmir (Knebworth – 1979)

12″ Vinyl

Side One: Earl’s Court – 1975

In My Time Of Dying Trampled Under Foot

Side Two: Knebworth – 1979

Sick Again Kashmir

The Live EP and the 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Physical Graffiti are available now.