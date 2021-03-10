Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Monty Python mastermind Eric Idle has delved into the production of the troupes 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Idle recently took to Twitter to offer an illuminating insight into bands and musicians that made financial contributions to the landmark film. According to a tweet, Led Zeppelin contributed £31,500 (AUD $56,743), Pink Floyd Music ponied up £21,000 (AUD $37,829), and Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson put in £6,300 (AUD $11,350) of his own money.

The Holy Grail film was financed thusly

Michael White Limited £78,750.00

Led Zeppelin £31,500.00

Island Records £21,000.00

Pink Floyd Music £21,000.00

Charisma Records £5,250.00

Heartaches (Tim Rice) £5,250.00

Chrysalis Records £6,300.00

Ian Anderson £6,300.00

Total £175,350.00 — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) March 9, 2021

Page and Plant very kindly came and hung out with us on the opening day at Cinema 2. https://t.co/UjSAchfaq8 — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) March 9, 2021

The Beatles legend George Harrison was also a fervent supporter of the Monty Python project. In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, Eric Idle revealed that Harrison was an integral part of bringing Life of Brian to life.

So it goes, when EMI pulled support for the film, Idle got on the dog and bone with Harrison asking for help. Life of Brian was subsequently the first film released from Harrison’s HandMade Films company.

“Nobody wanted Brian except George [Harrison], who put up his money for it,” Idle said at the time. “We wouldn’t have made it but for him mortgaging his house.”

In other news, Monty Python icon John Cleese is set to join forces with Rob Schneider on a film set to immortalise The Great Emu War that wreaked havoc on Australia in the 1930s.

The script for film The Great Emu War has been completed in collaboration with Cleese, Schneider and Australian comedian Monty Franklin.

The film, which is set for release in late 2020, will focus on Australian authorities failed attempts to eradicate the emu population.