Legendary rocker Lemmy Kilmister will have a portion of his ashes enshrined in a brand new statue that will be erected at France’s Hellfest.

The official memorialization ceremony is set to take place on June 23rd after the Scorpions close their set, and it’s been reported that Lemmy’s former Motorhead bandmates Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell will make speeches.

The new sculpture will replace the already existing monument and has been built by artist Caroline Brisset.

Mikey Dee and Hellfest organisers have both acknowledged the statue on social media.

“Great statue/monument of Lemmy being presented at Hellfest, France. I can’t wait to come back to one of my favorite festivals in Europe. See you all there on Thursday!” Dee wrote alongside an image of the statue on social media

“Welcome Back Lemmy,” Hellfest wrote on their official Facebook account.

Hellfest is a popular French rock festival that focuses on heavy metal music. Amongst the massive names on this year’s lineup are Metallica, Guns N Roses and Deftones.

The iconic statue isn’t the first place that unusual place Lemmy’s ashes have been distributed. Last year, it was reported that portions of the rockstar’s ashes were poured into bullets and handed out to some of his loved ones.

“Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears Thank you @myMotorhead” Television and radio personality, Riki Rachtman, wrote on social media alongside of photo of a bullet with the name ‘Lemmy’ engraved on it.

Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears Thank you @myMotorhead pic.twitter.com/gnI9aWe4iU — Rev. Riki Rachtman (@RikiRachtman) March 22, 2021

