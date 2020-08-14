The Lemonheads have announced that they will be releasing a deluxe 30th-anniversary reissue of their 1990 major-label debut, Lovey.

The Lovey reissue, is set to be released via Fire Records, in a two-CD or two-LP form. The reissue will arrive with a bound book featuring unseen photos from the era, and expanded liner notes.

In addition, the band will include a disc of Lemonheads 1991 performance as part of triple j’s Live At The Wireless. The Lovey issue will arrive on October 24th.

@thelemonheadsofficial ‘Lovey’ 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition CD Bookback out 23rd October 🌹 In addition to the @recordstoreday deluxe double LP exclusive, we’ll also be releasing the double CD deluxe edition bookback on Friday 23rd October. – Both Formats In Perfectly Bound Books Includes Liner Notes & Exclusive Unseen Photographs. – Includes a Legendary 8 Track 1991 session for Triple J. Available for the first time and re-mixed and re-mastered from the original tapes. – ‘Lovey’ includes the classic cover of Gram Parsons ‘Brass Buttons’ and fan favourites ‘Half The Time’ and ‘Stove’. – ‘Live At The Wireless’ includes a cover of Big Star’s ‘Nightime’. #thelemomheads #lemonheads #lovey #lemonheadslovey #1990 #90s #alternativerock #alternativerockmusic #reissue #30anniversary #vinylcollection #vinylcollector #cratediggers #discogs #evandando #evandandoforever #limitededitionvinyl #recordstoreday #recordstoredayuk

Lovey 30th Anniversary Reissue Track List

  1. ‘Ballarat’
  2. ‘Half the Time’
  3. ‘Year of the Cat’
  4. ‘Ride With Me’
  5. ‘Lil Seed’
  6. ‘Stove’
  7. ‘Come Downstairs’
  8. ‘Left for Dead’
  9. ‘Brass Buttons’
  10. ‘(The) Door’
  11. ‘Untitled’
  12. ‘Come Back D.A.’ (Live at the Wireless)
  13. ‘Stove’ (Live at the Wireless)
  14. ‘A Song for You’ (Live at the Wireless)
  15. ‘Come Downstairs’ (Live at the Wireless)
  16. ‘Nighttime’ (Big Star cover, live at the Wireless)
  17. ‘Year of the Cat’ (Live at the Wireless)
  18. ‘Ride With Me’ (Live at the Wireless)
  19. ‘Die Right Now’ (Live at the Wireless)