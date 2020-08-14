The Lemonheads have announced that they will be releasing a deluxe 30th-anniversary reissue of their 1990 major-label debut, Lovey.
The Lovey reissue, is set to be released via Fire Records, in a two-CD or two-LP form. The reissue will arrive with a bound book featuring unseen photos from the era, and expanded liner notes.
In addition, the band will include a disc of Lemonheads 1991 performance as part of triple j’s Live At The Wireless. The Lovey issue will arrive on October 24th.
View this post on Instagram
@thelemonheadsofficial ‘Lovey’ 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition CD Bookback out 23rd October 🌹 In addition to the @recordstoreday deluxe double LP exclusive, we’ll also be releasing the double CD deluxe edition bookback on Friday 23rd October. – Both Formats In Perfectly Bound Books Includes Liner Notes & Exclusive Unseen Photographs. – Includes a Legendary 8 Track 1991 session for Triple J. Available for the first time and re-mixed and re-mastered from the original tapes. – ‘Lovey’ includes the classic cover of Gram Parsons ‘Brass Buttons’ and fan favourites ‘Half The Time’ and ‘Stove’. – ‘Live At The Wireless’ includes a cover of Big Star’s ‘Nightime’. #thelemomheads #lemonheads #lovey #lemonheadslovey #1990 #90s #alternativerock #alternativerockmusic #reissue #30anniversary #vinylcollection #vinylcollector #cratediggers #discogs #evandando #evandandoforever #limitededitionvinyl #recordstoreday #recordstoredayuk
Lovey 30th Anniversary Reissue Track List
- ‘Ballarat’
- ‘Half the Time’
- ‘Year of the Cat’
- ‘Ride With Me’
- ‘Lil Seed’
- ‘Stove’
- ‘Come Downstairs’
- ‘Left for Dead’
- ‘Brass Buttons’
- ‘(The) Door’
- ‘Untitled’
- ‘Come Back D.A.’ (Live at the Wireless)
- ‘Stove’ (Live at the Wireless)
- ‘A Song for You’ (Live at the Wireless)
- ‘Come Downstairs’ (Live at the Wireless)
- ‘Nighttime’ (Big Star cover, live at the Wireless)
- ‘Year of the Cat’ (Live at the Wireless)
- ‘Ride With Me’ (Live at the Wireless)
- ‘Die Right Now’ (Live at the Wireless)