The Lemonheads have announced that they will be releasing a deluxe 30th-anniversary reissue of their 1990 major-label debut, Lovey.

The Lovey reissue, is set to be released via Fire Records, in a two-CD or two-LP form. The reissue will arrive with a bound book featuring unseen photos from the era, and expanded liner notes.

In addition, the band will include a disc of Lemonheads 1991 performance as part of triple j’s Live At The Wireless. The Lovey issue will arrive on October 24th.

Lovey 30th Anniversary Reissue Track List