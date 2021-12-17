Leonard Hubbard, who is best known as the former bassist for The Roots, has died at the age of 62 after a long cancer battle.

His death was confirmed by his wife Stephanie, who said he had been battling cancer for a number of years.

Posting the news to Twitter to acknowledge the sad news, The Roots said: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard.

“May your transition bring peace to your family, to your friends, to your fans and all of those who loved you.

“Rest in Melody Hub”

Fans also flooded social media with tributes to Hubbard with one writing, “I’ve known Hub since we were kids in school. He was such an amazing classmate and friend. He was a phenomenal musician and have fond memories of him playing in his band called Bittersweet at our prom.

“We were so proud when he became a member of the Roots! Rest well!”

Another added, “Heaven’s rhythm just landed a lil deeper in the pocket. We never met, but the first lines I learned when picking up bass were his on Phren, TFA, Illadelph, & DYWM.

“I play because of him. Not even knowing how chill a cat he was, he heavily influenced my life path. Man. RIP.”

Hubbard featured on The Roots’ first seven albums, before making his exit in 2007 after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Check out ‘What They Do’ by The Roots: