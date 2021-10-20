Leslie Bricusse, the composer behind iconic songs from films such as Willy Wonka and Goldfinger, has died aged 90.

As per BBC, Bricusse’s agent confirmed the news “with a breaking heart”, revealing that he died in his sleep on the morning of Tuesday, October 19th.

In the 60’s and 70’s, Bricusse formed a strong partnership with fellow songwriter Anthony Newley. Together the pair had their most famous work with 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, earning them an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score.

Bricusse won two Oscars elsewhere for his other work. ‘Talk to the Animals’ from 1967’s Doctor Dolittle won Best Original Song, while Victor/Victoria (co-written with Henry Mancini) won Best Original Score/Adaptation in 1983.

He also won a Grammy in 1963 (shared with Newley) for ‘What Kind of Fool Am I?’ from the musical Stop the World – I Want to Get Off.