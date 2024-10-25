Australia’s festival scene is heating up once again with Hotter Than Hell, a nostalgia-fuelled celebration of live music that has drawn fans across the country to relive the high-energy sounds of the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Two bands in particular, Unwritten Law and Less Than Jake, are at the forefront of this year’s experience, representing the raw energy and rebellious spirit that have made them enduring fixtures in the international punk rock scene.

Both bands have a long-standing relationship with Australian fans, having toured the country multiple times. As they return for Hotter Than Hell, they bring with them decades of punk rock legacy, personal stories, and an unrelenting passion for performing live. For fans who have grown up with these bands, the festival is a chance to reconnect with the music that shaped their youth. And for newcomers, it’s an invitation to dive headfirst into a sound that refuses to fade.

Hailing from Gainesville, Florida, Less Than Jake have been a driving force in the ska-punk scene since the early ’90s, blending upbeat rhythms with irreverent lyrics and a brass section that sets them apart from the typical punk lineup. Lead vocalist Chris DeMakes reflected recently on the band’s long history with Australia during a conversation with Tone Deaf. He estimated that Less Than Jake have played in Australia almost a dozen times since their first visit in the late 1990s with The Suicide Machines. Each visit has built a deeper connection with fans Down Under.

“We’ve been there 11 times,” DeMakes said with a laugh, counting the years and trips in his head. “We’ve seen it all—from tiny clubs to huge festivals, and everything in between.”

Less Than Jake’s ability to merge playful humour with serious commentary on life’s struggles has always been a key part of their appeal. Despite the upbeat tempos and bouncy ska influences, the band’s lyrics often touch on themes of disillusionment and the passage of time. Tracks like “The Science of Selling Yourself Short” and “History of a Boring Town” are crowd favourites, offering a mix of melancholy and celebration that resonates deeply with audiences.

Looking ahead to their set at Hotter Than Hell, DeMakes also expressed excitement about reconnecting with fellow punk legends Unwritten Law, with whom Less Than Jake shares a long history. “We did some stuff like Warped Tours and other shows back in the ’90s,” he said. “We’d run into them, and I just remember those guys always being up for a good time.”

While Less Than Jake brings the party with their brass-filled, ska-punk anthems, Unwritten Law represent the darker, more introspective side of punk rock. Known for their emotionally charged lyrics and aggressive stage presence, the San Diego-based band have cultivated a loyal following both in the US and abroad.

Like Less Than Jake, Unwritten Law’s connection with Australia runs deep. Their first major tour in the country was in the early 2000s, coinciding with their breakout success. Since then, they’ve returned numerous times, always leaving a lasting impression with their fiery performances and no-holds-barred attitude. Scotty Mac, an Aussie-based member of Unwritten Law’s touring crew, noted the band’s enduring appeal, saying, “These guys are touching 50 now, and they haven’t really changed much. Slowed down a little, I’d say—maybe more coffee and tea these days than whiskey—but the energy is still there.”

For Unwritten Law, every performance feels like a matter of life and death. “There’s no bullshitting with them,” Mac said. “The show is everything. Nothing else matters.”

One of the band’s most significant albums, The Black Album, otherwise known as their self-titled release, remains a fan favourite and a staple in their setlist. In fact, the band will be performing this album in full at Hotter Than Hell—a rare treat for long-time fans. Mac, who has been working with the band for years, reflected on the album’s significance, explaining that it was a personal favourite of his even before he started working with the band.

“I got The Black Album when I was 18, and I know it like the back of my hand,” he said. “It’s kind of funny, I was a massive fan, so I am very familiar with all the music and all the instruments, and I’ve played every member of this band; I’ve had to fill in for all five spots… How I got into the band in the first place was me being confident enough to finally speak up and be like, ‘Hey, you guys are playing the song wrong,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, prove it.’ Then I’d play it and they’d be like, ‘Oh shit, we are playing it wrong.’”

The return of Hotter Than Hell comes at a time when the festival scene in Australia is going through significant changes. While festivals like Good Things and Knotfest still attract large crowds, the absence of dedicated punk festivals has left a gap for fans of the genre. As Mac pointed out, the punk scene in Australia has been struggling in recent years, and many fans now find themselves in their 40s or 50s, juggling family responsibilities with their desire to attend live shows.

“Punk is having a bit of a floundering moment,” Mac said. “Unless you’re NoFX or Sum 41, bands that are wrapping it up and saying, ‘This is it, come see us before we’re done,’ it’s tough. We don’t have a big punk festival here right now.”

Despite these challenges, both Less Than Jake and Unwritten Law have managed to maintain strong followings in Australia. Their appearance at Hotter Than Hell is a testament to the enduring appeal of punk rock and the deep connections that these bands have formed with their Australian audiences over the years.

For DeMakes, touring in Australia is always a highlight, not just for the fans but for the opportunity to escape the cold weather back home in the US. “The weather is always opposite, and it’s perfect,” he said with a grin. “Every time I’m there in the winter, it’s warm. That’s the beauty of Australia.”

As the punk scene continues to evolve, both bands remain optimistic about the future, even if the road ahead looks uncertain. Mac expressed hope that a new punk festival might emerge in the next few years, similar to the boom in the late ’90s that saw punk rock take centre stage for over a decade.

“I was looking last night, and this sort of era in our musical history is very similar to the late ’90s before the punk boom really hit,” Mac said. “I’m curious to see if it picks up again, and someone comes up with a cool punk festival in the next year or two and gives it a bit of a chance again.”

For now, fans can revel in the nostalgia and pure energy of Hotter Than Hell, where Unwritten Law and Less Than Jake are proving that punk rock is far from dead. Whether it’s the uptempo beats of Less Than Jake or the raw intensity of Unwritten Law, these bands are still delivering the kind of performances that remind audiences why they fell in love with punk rock in the first place.

As Mac succinctly put it, “We’re going to ride this wave until the wheels fall off.” And judging by the excitement surrounding their appearances at Hotter Than Hell, those wheels aren’t coming off anytime soon.

Ticket information for Hotter Than Hell 2024 can be found here.