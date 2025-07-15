Lewis Capaldi has made a triumphant return to late night TV with an emotional performance of his new single “Survive” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Scottish singer-songwriter delivered a powerful rendition of the uplifting song, which marks his first new music in nearly two years. Backed by a live band, Capaldi’s performance showcased the acoustic number that addresses his mental health struggles following his battle with Tourette’s syndrome.

During his interview with Fallon, Capaldi opened up about his surprise appearance at Glastonbury last month, where he initially debuted “Survive” on the Pyramid Stage. He admitted that returning to the festival was “terrifying” after his last Glastonbury performance in 2023, where he visibly struggled with Tourette’s symptoms throughout his set.

“In the lead-up to it I was like, ‘This is horrific. I made a terrible decision,'” Capaldi told Fallon. “And then I went out and then we did it and it was really beautiful and lovely, and it went exactly as how I hoped. And it was probably the best day of my life.”

He jokingly added, “Until, I assume, when I have a child. I’ll be like, ‘Well, maybe Glastonbury was still better.'”

Shortly after his 2023 Glastonbury appearance, Capaldi had announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates to focus on his mental and physical wellbeing. During his conversation with Fallon, he discussed his partnership with online therapy service BetterHelp and how therapy has helped his mental health journey.

Reflecting on his experience, Capaldi recalled having a “mental breakdown” on stage in 2023 and explained the steps he has taken to reach a more stable place in his life.

Now feeling ready to perform regularly again, Capaldi revealed he has already announced arena tours in the UK and Australia, which have quickly sold out.

Earlier this month, the singer confirmed he is preparing to release a new EP later this year. “I don’t know about an album, but I’m doing an EP at some point this year, and then album maybe will follow next year,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Fans can look forward to more new music from Capaldi in the coming months, as he stated his next single will arrive “later this summer, and then another song after that, and another song after that, until the day I die.”

Australians can’t wait for Capaldi’s tour.

Scotland’s pop superstar added new dates in Melbourne and Sydney last week, and then added a third show in the latter city at the beginning of this week. Capaldi will now perform at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena again on Tuesday, December 9th.

He’ll play shows in Christchurch, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth this November and December.