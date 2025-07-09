Lewis Capaldi’s not just the king of heartbreak ballads — his sharp wit is half the reason fans adore him. Now he’s bringing both back down under, with an Australia and New Zealand tour locked in for November and December.

The Scottish pop star will play Christchurch, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. These will be his first shows here since Falls Festival 2019/20 and his Auckland Town Hall gig the same year. He’d teased the news on TikTok last month, telling fans to “stay tuned” and “keep a keen eye on social media.”

Capaldi made a triumphant return to Glastonbury last month, returning to the iconic festival’s stage two years after he last performed there in 2023. That set saw him lose his voice and battle pronounced tics brought on by Tourette’s syndrome, which he was diagnosed with in 2022. Soon after, Capaldi announced he would take a break from touring to focus on his mental and physical health.

But while the songs are sad, the man is hilarious, so to celebrate his return, here’s a reminder of some of his funniest interviews:

Lewis Capaldi on BBC Breakfast 2022:

Lewis Capaldi on The Graham Norton Show 2020:

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Lewis Capaldi on Scandinavian talk show Skavlan 2000:

Lewis Capaldi on Chicken Shop Date 2023:

Lewis Capaldi on Jonathon Ross 2023:

Lewis Capaldi 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Past ticketholders pre-sale begins Thursday, July 10th (11am local time)

Secret Sounds pre-sale begins Friday, July 11th (11am local time)

General sale begins Monday, July 14th (12pm local time)

Ticket information available via secretsounds.com

Sunday, November 30th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday, December 2nd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, December 4th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, December 6th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Friday, December 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, December 15th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, December 17th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA