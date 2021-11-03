Both rapper DaBaby and comedian Dave Chappelle have been criticised by the LGBTQ community recently, although one LGBTQ organisation has made a distinction between the words of the pair.

As per TMZ, the inclusivity and awareness organisation Relationship Unleashed has given DaBaby an “ignorance” pass, while saying Chappelle is no “closer” to forgiveness.

“He’s learned a lot over the past few months,” the organisation’s CEO Gwendolyn D. Clemons said. That’s why they granted the rapper the green light to continue performing after realising he was simply unaware of the true damaging effects of his previous homophobic comments. Clemons claims DaBaby didn’t understand what he was saying when he went on his tirade during his Rolling Loud set back in July.

Chappelle isn’t being as easily forgiven by Relationship Organisation though, who aren’t extending a similar pardon to the comic. TMZ relays that the organisation views his language as “hate speech disguised as comedy.”

Clemons and her organisation claim that he knows “exactly what he’s doing” by refusing to back down from his comments on trans people.

Chappelle addressed the controversy surrounding his Netflix special, The Closer, last week in a video posted to social media, explaining that he would meet the trans community to discuss the issue but on his terms.

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands,” he said in the video.

Interestingly, Chappelle actually brought up DaBaby in The Closer. “I came here tonight because this body of work that I’ve done on Netflix, I’m going to complete,” he said. “All the questions you might have had about all these jokes I’ve said in the last few years, I hope to answer tonight.

And I’d like to start by addressing the (LGBTQ) community directly. I want every member of that community to know that I come here tonight in peace and I hope to negotiate the release of DaBaby.”

