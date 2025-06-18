While Crowded House fans gear up for the band’s massive run on the Red Hot Summer Tour later this year, guitarist and songwriter Liam Finn has been busy on a different wavelength.

His new solo project, Hyperverse, lands in full on June 20th, after a year-long rollout that’s been anything but traditional. One song at a time. DIY videos. Limited-run vinyl. Zines, even, and all released independently.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Liam, who officially joined his father Neil in Crowded House in 2020, reflected on the experience of building the record from the ground up.

“I did it completely independent… releasing it song by song… making a music video and making stuff around it, and sort of just trying to make the most of all the parts I really enjoy,” he said.

The project was also shaped in public. Finn live-streamed parts of the album’s creation, welcoming fans into his process in real time. “It made me more present,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “Like playing live, but in a studio. That thrill of improvisation — one shot to make something good. It changed how I work.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Elsewhere in the interview, Finn revealed that Hyperverse has already shifted the way he approaches music. Future projects may lean even further into spontaneity. “I’m thinking of the next record like a piece of performance art,” he said. “More improvisation. More fan involvement. Just… more fun.”

Before any of that, though, there’s the small matter of a massive Australian tour.

Starting in October, Liam will rejoin Crowded House for the Red Hot Summer Tour, covering 12 regional dates through December. The run includes stops in Mornington, the Hunter Valley, Swan Valley, and more — with many towns hosting the band for the very first time.

Joining them is a stacked all-Australian lineup featuring Angus & Julia Stone, The Church, The Waifs, Mark Seymour, and longtime family friends Vika & Linda.