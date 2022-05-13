Liam Gallagher has made it very clear that he’s anti-cancel culture, daring “fucking squares” to go ahead and cancel him.

The former Oasis singer made the valiant demand while questioning the validity of cancel culture during an appearance on The 2 Johnnies Podcast.

“Who the fuck are these people canceling you, anyway?” Liam said. “Like, fuck off… Unless they come around to your house and say you’re canceled, you’re still going to do your fucking thing. They don’t speak for everyone, do they?”

He added: “The canceling people just speak for the people from the cancel world. They don’t fucking speak for everyone… You can still go on and do your gig, there’s people out there who are going to like what you’ve got to say. So, bring it fucking on, you fucking squares!”

The revelation shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to fans of Liam, who are likely familiar with his direct communication style. Back in March, Dave Grohl called him one of the “last remaining rock stars” and Liam agreed and went on to call “most other” rock stars “useless”.

“I mean, not all of them are [useless], but the majority of them are. The ones that think they’re rock stars are not, they… just live a very boring fucking life, and I think rock ‘n’ roll deserves a little bit more than just making music, you know what I mean?” He said during an appearance on Loudwire Nights.

He added, “You gotta get out there and get yourself — you just gotta live an exciting life. It’s like U2, they pass themselves as a rock ‘n’ roll band, but what the? Come on, man, I’ve never seen fucking Bono, I mean I’ve never seen any of them do anything remotely rock ‘n’ roll.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.