New music from LG? Quite possibly.

Liam Gallagher has been up to his usual entertaining social media tricks, this time giving fans something to get excited about. Hitting Twitter with a cryptic announcement, the Oasis frontman is indicating that something (perhaps in the form of new music) is coming very soon.

“Keep your eyes peeled and your ears open 31st January,” he tweeted. “Something very special for you all.”

Keep your eyes peeled and ears open 31st January something very special for you all LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 25, 2020

Earlier this month, Gallagher spoke about releasing a track called ‘The World’s In Need’. The song didn’t make the cut on his Why Me, Why Not? album, but its relevance was increasingly important in Gallagher’s view. During an interview with Zane Lowe last year, Gallagher mentioned that his new album would be called Come On You Know – depending on what the timelines are for his new music, we could be hearing much more from Liam in this first half of 2020.

Why Me, Why Not? was received to much acclaim back in September. Following on from 2017’s As You Were, Gallagher’s sophomore album topped the British charts and far outdid Gallagher’s albums with Beady Eye, Why Me, Why Not? selling more copies than Beady Eye’s body of work total.

Watch: Liam Gallagher ‘One Of Us’

Speaking with Tone Deaf last year, Gallagher opened up about his favourite Aussie bands doing the rounds at the moment, including Gang of Youths, Tame Impala, Holy Holy and of course, DMA’s.