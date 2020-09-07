This year, Oasis will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark, career-defining album, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?.

To commemorate the milestone, Noel Gallagher took to the Oasis Instagram page to ask fans to submit whatever questions they make have about the seminal record for an upcoming project.

“So anyway… as you are probably all aware ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ turns 25 this year. To celebrate I will be doing a bit of filming to discuss the album and its lasting legacy,” Noel wrote.

“I am asking you to submit any questions you might have about the making of the record, the writing of the songs and the times in general. If you could film yourselves asking the questions too that would be most excellent.”

In response to the video, a fan took to Twitter to ask Liam if he was involved in the project in any capacity. Liam responded in typical grace — calling out Oasis’ UK management company Ignition.

“I’ve not been asked ignition the fucking cowboys will just want the potato 🥔 ,” he shared. “Which is fine by me coz I’ll answer your questions on a daily basis don’t need to make a big sing and dance about it Dya get me.”

On October 2nd — 25 years to the day of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, Oasis will release a new remastered version of the album available as both a picture disc and a two-LP silver heavyweight vinyl.

Preorders for the limited edition reissue via the Oasis webstore will arrive with a replica of Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyric sheet for ‘Wonderwall.’

Check out the trailer for the (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? 25th anniversary release:

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? – 25th Anniversary Reissue vinyl tracklist:

A1 “Hello” (Remastered)

A2 “Roll With It” (Remastered)

A3 “Wonderwall” (Remastered)

B1 “Don’t Look Back In Anger” (Remastered)

B2 “Hey Now!” (Remastered)

B3 “[Untitled]” (Remastered)

B4 “Bonehead’s Bank Holiday” (Remastered)

C1 “Some Might Say” (Remastered)

C2 “Cast No Shadow” (Remastered)

C3 “She’s Electric” (Remastered)

D1 “Morning Glor”y (Remastered)

D2 “[Untitled]” (Remastered)

D3 Champagne Supernova (Remastered)