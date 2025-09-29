Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher sparked speculation about the band’s future during their final London performance on Sunday night, telling the crowd “See you next year!” as the duo wrapped the UK leg of their reunion tour.

As per Rolling Stone, the comment came during the band’s closing moments at Wembley Stadium, where Gallagher addressed fans before launching into “Champagne Supernova”. After expressing gratitude to various parties, he reserved special thanks for the audience: “Most of all, I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map.”

The suggestion of 2026 shows represents the clearest indication yet that Oasis might extend their reunion beyond the current tour dates.

The Manchester brothers have remained remarkably tight-lipped about their plans following the conclusion of their comeback run later this year.

This silence became particularly evident during Noel Gallagher’s rare August interview on a sports talk radio programme. Despite the guitarist’s evident enthusiasm about the tour’s success and even complimentary remarks about his brother Liam, he deflected questions about future plans with a swift “All right, let’s talk about football.”

The reunion tour has proven wildly successful, with the band selling out massive venues across the UK after announcing their return following a 15-year hiatus. The brothers’ relationship, famously volatile throughout Oasis’s original run, appears to have stabilised sufficiently to sustain their comeback.

Currently, the only confirmed future project involves a film documenting the reunion tour. The production brings together notable talent, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight handling creation and production duties. Directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, who previously helmed LCD Soundsystem’s 2012 concert film Shut Up and Play the Hits, are managing the project.

However, significant details about the film remain undisclosed. The project lacks both a title and release date, whilst its format remains unclear. Whether it will function as a traditional concert documentary or take an alternative approach has not been revealed.

The band’s immediate focus shifts to completing their international commitments. October marks the beginning of the tour’s final stretch, encompassing dates across Japan, Australia, and South America.