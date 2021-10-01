Liam Gallagher has announced his upcoming third solo album, C’MON YOU KNOW, which will feature a track dedicated to his estranged brother Noel.

Speaking to The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X (via NME), Gallagher was asked to name his favourite track on the album, which is due out on May 27th, 2022.

“The next single is gonna be called ‘Better Days’ and it’s full of sunshine,” he said.

“And then there’s another one, ‘I Wish I Had More Power’, and it’s dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it’s a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher was asked about his solo return to Knebworth, UK next year, as part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of Oasis’ shows at the venue in August 1996.

“This is history part two, mate… I am excited. I mean, I’ve done it before and it was mega,” he said.

He continued: “And the beautiful thing about it is – obviously I can’t remember much of it – but I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I’m older and a little bit more wiser, and I’m going to milk it, you know what I mean? I’m going to really take it in. I’m buzzing, man.”

“It’s like I said: it’s now or never, know what I mean? If I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it.”

“We’ve had a terrible couple of years, everyone and all that. I’ve got a new album coming out and I’m just gonna try and pull it off, you know what I mean?

“I feel I can deliver it on me own, obviously with the band and that. I just think it’s gonna go off, mate,” he concluded.

Check out the announcement of Liam Gallagher performing at Knebworth following the release of his new album: